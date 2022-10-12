Padres' Kim Ha-seong picks up hit in NLDS debut
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong collected a hit in his National League Division Series (NLDS) debut, though his team dropped the opening game to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers.
Batting seventh, Kim went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts in the Padres' 5-3 loss to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday (local time).
Game 2 of the best-of-five series starts at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles, or 9:37 a.m. Thursday in Seoul.
Kim is the only South Korean player left in the ongoing postseason. He batted 2-for-8 with four runs scored and four walks in San Diego's three-game victory over the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card Series over the weekend.
Kim struck out against starter Julio Urias to begin the top of the third inning but doubled off the left-hander in the fifth, following up on a solo home run by Wil Myers and a single by Jake Cronenworth.
Kim moved to third when Trent Grisham drove in Cronenworth with a groundout. Austin Nola then hit a sacrifice fly to cash in Kim to cut the deficit to 5-3, with the South Korean sliding head first to beat the throw from left fielder Trayce Thompson.
Kim's right elbow rammed into the right knee of catcher Will Smith on the play at the plate. Kim stayed down for a moment but stayed in the game.
That was all the offense the Padres could muster, though, as four Dodgers relievers held the Padres to three hits over the four scoreless innings.
Kim struck out swinging against Alex Vesia in the seventh and flied out to left field against Chris Martin for the final out of the game in the ninth with a runner at first.
