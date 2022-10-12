(LEAD) Seoul shares edge up on eased BOK rate hike uncertainty
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks finished slightly higher Wednesday as the Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered a widely expected big-step rate hike to quell high inflation. The local currency gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 10.4 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 2,202.47.
Trading volume was moderate at 642.5 million shares worth 7.32 trillion won (US$5.13 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 450 to 410.
Institutional and individual investors sold a net 252.2 billion won worth of shares, while foreign investors bought a net 238.8 billion won worth of shares.
The market opened lower as investors awaited the BOK's direction about its monetary tightening.
But it pared earlier losses and moved into positive territory in the afternoon after the central bank raised its policy rate to 3 percent from 2.5 percent at a rate-setting meeting, in its fifth straight rate increase and the second big-step rise since the first-ever 50 basis-point hike in July.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares ended mixed, with chip stocks making advances.
Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the country's two chip giants, went up on news that the U.S. government allowed them to be temporarily exempted from extensive export controls, aimed at limiting China's access to advanced chipmaking technology and equipment.
Samsung Electronics added 0.72 percent to end at 55,800 won, and SK hynix gained 4.21 percent to 94,000 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor ended flat at 168,000 won, while its affiliate Kia gained 1.19 percent to 68,200 won.
Major chemical firm LG Chem went down 1.01 percent to 591,000 won, and battery maker LG Energy Solutions lost 2.91 percent to 483,000 won.
The local currency finished at 1,424.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 10.30 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys shed 23.5 basis points to 4.107 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond lost 18.8 basis points to 4.118 percent.
