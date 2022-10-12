Yonhap News Summary
Yoon vows to support development of local governments
DAEJEON -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he will support the development of local governments so they can become key players on the world stage.
Yoon made the remark at the opening of the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) World Congress held at the Daejeon Convention Center in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul.
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces Washington for joint military exercises with Seoul
NEW YORK/SEOUL -- North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song on Wednesday lashed out at the United States, arguing it is aggravating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Addressing a session of the first committee of the U.N. General Assembly held in New York on Tuesday (local time), Kim, who serves as the Permanent Representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the U.N., urged the U.S. to refrain from providing a nuclear umbrella and to suspend joint exercises with South Korea. He claimed that the "stakes are running high" on the Korean Peninsula more than ever before due to the "dangerously growing hostility" and nuclear threat of Washington.
Chinese warship activity in S. Korea's jurisdictional waters rises: lawmaker
SEOUL -- The number of Chinese warships spotted operating in waters under South Korea's jurisdiction rose to some 260 last year, up from around 220 in the previous year, a ruling party lawmaker said Wednesday.
Rep. Lim Byung-heon of the People Power Party (PPP) cited data from the Defense Intelligence Agency under the defense ministry, highlighting the need to bolster South Korea's maritime security amid lingering regional territorial tensions.
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold consultations over N.K. provocations
SEOUL -- Top South Korean and Japanese nuclear envoys held consultations Wednesday on ways to deal with North Korea's continued provocations highlighted by its recent string of ballistic missile launches, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Kim Gunn, the ministry's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, met with his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, at the South Korean foreign ministry in Seoul. They previously met in Tokyo early last month together with their U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim.
(LEAD) SK hynix exempted from U.S. export controls for 1 year
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said Wednesday it has been temporarily exempted from the United States' export control measures and is allowed to continue normal production activities in China for one year.
The U.S. Department of Commerce allowed the chipmaker and its business partners to "engage in activities necessary to maintain current production of integrated circuits in China for one year without further licensing requirements," the company said in a statement.
Seoul shares edge up on eased BOK rate hike uncertainty
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished slightly higher Wednesday as the Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered a widely expected big-step rate hike to quell high inflation. The local currency gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 10.4 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 2,202.47.
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 18 tln won in mobility software development
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it will invest 18 trillion won (US$13 billion) to apply an advanced software program to all of its vehicles and offer its customers regular software updating services.
The South Korean carmaker has decided to make the massive software investment to launch most of its new vehicles as "software defined vehicle (SDV)" in global markets from 2025, Hyundai said in a statement.
