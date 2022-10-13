Korean-language dailies

-- BOK prioritizes responses to prices, exchange rate; benchmark interest rate rises to 3 pct for first time in 10 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Nat'l development not possible without social unity' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Benchmark rate rises to 3 pct over 10 yrs, expected to grow further to 3.5 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- Benchmark rate rises to 3 pct; BOK chief says 'great pain over falling housing prices' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon gov't asks U.S. for 'actual sharing of tactical nukes' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'S. Korea to discuss with U.S. such options as redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Era of 3 pct benchmark rate returns on high exchange rate (Hankyoreh)

-- Nuclear weapons for nuclear weapons? Growing controversy over redeployment of tactical nukes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Benchmark interest rate to rise to 3.5 percent' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Another big step; BOK chief vows to fight inflation even 'at the expense of economic growth' (Korea Economic Daily)

