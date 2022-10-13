Go to Contents
BLACKPINK nominated in four categories, BTS in three at MTV EMA 2022

08:51 October 13, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has earned four nominations at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, while boy groups BTS and Seventeen have gotten three nods each.

According to a list of nominees announced by MTV EMA on Wednesday (U.S. time), BLACKPINK was nominated for Best Video for "Pink Venom" (a track off its second studio album), Best K-pop, Biggest Fans and Best Metaverse Performance for "'The Virtual' | PUBG."

For the Best Video category, the quartet will compete with Harry Styles' "As It Was," Doja Cat's "Woman," Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" and Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

This image provided by YG Entertainment shows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS also bagged nominations for Best K-pop, Biggest Fans and Best Metaverse Performance for "BTS | Minecraft," while Seventeen was nominated for Best K-pop, Best New and Best Push.

BTS won four awards in 2020 and 2021, including Biggest Fans, which it has won four consecutive times.

Other competitors in the Best K-pop category for this year were BLACKPINK's Lisa and girl groups ITZY and TWICE.

The MTV EMA 2022 will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13.

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

