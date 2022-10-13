Go to Contents
Yoon says he is looking carefully at extended deterrence options

09:07 October 13, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he is listening carefully to various opinions in South Korea and the United States regarding measures to strengthen extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threat.

Yoon also said he is looking carefully into "various possibilities," when asked by reporters about a newspaper report claiming South Korea has asked the U.S. for a nuclear-sharing arrangement amid the possibility of a seventh nuclear test by the North.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

