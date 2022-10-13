(LEAD) Shares of Sillajen shoot up 30 pct on 1st day of trading resumption
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shares of South Korean bio firm Sillajen Inc. rose by the daily permissible limit Thursday, its first day of trading resumption in more than two years.
Sillajen shares soared 29.47 percent to close at 10,850 won (US$7.58) on the tech-laden KOSDAQ bourse.
The stock had been suspended since May 2020 after its former executives were charged with embezzlement and breach of trust.
The Korea Exchange (KRX) allowed the scandal-ridden biotechnology company to resume its stock trading on Thursday after a 2 1/2-year suspension.
After its market debut on Dec. 6, 2016, shares in Sillajen rallied to over 150,000 won in late 2017.
Sillajen tumbled to the 12,000 won level ahead of the trading ban, lower than its IPO price of 15,000 won, and its market capitalization stood at some 1.25 trillion won.
