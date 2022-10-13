Samsung unveils One UI 5, expanded collaboration with Google at tech conference
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday showcased its latest updates to software and services at an annual tech conference, which it said were aimed at improving overall user experience through technology innovations.
At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco, the South Korean tech giant unveiled the upgraded, new user interface One UI 5 for its Galaxy products and a vision for a more connected home life, partly through expanded partnership with Google.
Samsung said the One UI 5 platform comes with new features for more personalized experiences, such as the new security and privacy dashboard that enables users to customize personal privacy settings by scanning vulnerabilities and recommending security updates.
It also comes with custom-built Modes and Routines and a Dynamic Lock screen that displays multiple visuals on Galaxy devices, Samsung said.
Samsung's Bixby, the voice assistant platform, has improved to answer calls on users' behalf or share typed messages with the caller, according to the company.
At the conference, which took place fully in-person for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung said it would continue its efforts to provide "calm technology" by seamlessly connecting electronic devices.
Calm technology refers to a type of technology that requires minimal attention and work from users.
In early September, Samsung vowed to popularize its home automation platform, SmartThings, this year, in a bid to help provide a more connected and sustainable home life.
SmartThings is Samsung's software to connect and control home appliances, with more than 230 million users worldwide.
By the end of next year, Samsung plans to make all of its home appliances Wi-Fi enabled and allow home devices from 13 different brands that belong to the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) to be connected and controlled.
The HCA was established last year to provide consumers with more options within a safe, secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem. Its members include LG Electronics Inc., GE Appliances and the Electrolux Group.
With such efforts, the company expects the number of SmartThings users to more than double by 2027.
"As technologies become more complex, we will always search for ways to make life easier, more connected, and more flexible, so our consumers can focus on what matters most," Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and head of its device experience division at Samsung, said at the SDC.
Samsung also said it has expanded partnership with Google to remove challenges facing homeowners who use multi, different smart home platforms.
The two tech companies will release a multi-admin feature in the coming weeks that makes it easier for users to connect devices on different ecosystems and control Matter-enabled devices through SmartThings or Google Home apps on Android.
Matter is an open standard for smart home technology that enables users to set up their device with their favorite platforms and ecosystems without changing hardware or software, according to Google.
