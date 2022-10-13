BTS promotes S. Korea's AFC Asian Cup bid
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Global K-pop sensation BTS has supported South Korea's bid to host the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in a newly released government video promoting the bid.
"Cheering in the streets, in which several millions of people participated, surprised the world during the 2002 World Cup in South Korea," member Jimin said in the video posted on the website of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Wednesday.
"Those special moments can be seen again in June and July of next year if South Korea is chosen as the host of the 2023 Asian Cup," J-Hope said.
The video was also uploaded on the official YouTube channel and Instagram of the Korea Football Association (KFA), the country's football governing body, the same day.
Jin, Suga and V also unveiled their expectations for the upcoming sports event, saying they hope it will be able to bring new joy to many Asians.
"I heard, if South Korea is chosen, it will be the country's first time to host the event in 63 years. So I think it will become an all the more special Asian Cup," Jungkook said.
RM concluded the video, saying in English: "We hope to see the AFC Asian Cup 2023 here in Korea!"
"It seems South Korea's last-minute efforts to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup are gaining strength as BTS, which represents the Korean culture, is cheering on the bid," the ministry said in a press release for the video. "South Korea is currently competing with Qatar and Indonesia to host the event, and the host will be announced Monday."
