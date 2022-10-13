JCS chairman to meet American, Japanese counterparts in U.S. next week
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks in the U.S. next week, Seoul's military said Thursday, as they are cranking up security cooperation to counter evolving North Korean threats.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki, respectively -- are set to meet next Thursday (Washington time) for the Trilateral Chief of Defense (Tri-CHOD) meeting, according to the JCS. It did not provide other details.
The session has been arranged amid tensions caused by a series of North Korean missile provocations, including the Oct. 4 launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan.
On Monday, the North also revealed that leader Kim Jong-un inspected a series of major military drills, involving units tasked with operating tactical nuclear weapons, and revealed a scheme to build a missile silo under a reservoir.
The Tri-CHOD comes as JCS Chairman Kim is set to attend the Military Committee Meeting, an annual session between the top uniformed officers of the South and the U.S.
