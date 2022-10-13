Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea grapples with calls for nuclear armament
SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol is pondering deeply how to cope with intensifying nuclear threats from North Korea amid growing calls that it is time to reintroduce U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to the country or acquire its own nuclear arsenal.
Calls for countering nuclear threats with nuclear weapons have gained traction recently as North Korea has fired off an unusually large number of ballistic missiles, including an intermediate-range missile over Japan, and carried out what it claims to be simulations of nuclear missile strikes on the South.
-----------------
Ruling party chief calls for stronger U.S. nuclear umbrella against N. Korean provocations
SEOUL -- Ruling party leader Chung Jin-suk called Thursday for significantly bolstering the U.S. nuclear umbrella for South Korea to cope with intensifying nuclear threats from North Korea.
Chung issued the call a day after he called for scrapping a 1991 inter-Korean declaration on denuclearization, stressing that strengthening the alliance with the U.S. is the only feasible option to deter the North.
-----------------
Timely U.S. strategic asset deployment 'most desirable' option to deter N.K. threats: Seoul official
SEOUL -- Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul said Thursday the "timely, coordinated" deployment of U.S. strategic military assets to South Korea is the "most desirable" option among the possibilities to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
A debate has recently resurfaced over whether South Korea should push for the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear arms to the peninsula, as North Korea has adopted an assertive nuclear policy while pushing to secure tactical nuclear weapons.
-----------------
Netflix's first music show 'Take 1' presents top Korean artists' ultimate performances
SEOUL -- Netflix's upcoming music reality show "Take 1" will showcase live performances of top Korean artists in various genres and stories behind the scenes to provide unique viewing experiences, its director said Thursday.
Director Kim Hak-min, known for the JTBC music programs "Two Yoo Project: Sugar Man 3" and "Sing Again," took the helm of the streaming giant's first music series, which will become available Friday.
-----------------
Ex-PPP leader Lee to be referred to prosecution for making false accusation: sources
SEOUL -- Police are expected to refer Lee Jun-seok, the ousted former leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), to the prosecution for indictment over false accusation charges in connection with his sexual bribery allegations, sources said Thursday.
Hover Lab, a far right-wing YouTube channel, first raised allegations that Lee had received sexual services paid for by Kim Sung-jin, a businessman seeking his influence, in 2013, and attempted to cover up the case afterward.
-----------------
S. Korean foreign minister to visit Vietnam to mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit Vietnam next week to discuss bilateral relations as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, his ministry said Thursday.
Park plans to leave for Hanoi next Monday on a two-day visit to hold talks with his counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told a press briefing.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower on recession woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished down Thursday amid persistent concerns that combative monetary tightening policies in major economies could drag the global economy into a recession. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 39.60 points, or 1.8 percent, to end at 2,162.87.
