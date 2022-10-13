S. Korea, Lithuania discuss trade, investment expansion
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with Lithuania's Ambassador to South Korea Ricardas Slepavicius on Thursday and discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and investment, the industry ministry said.
During the talks in Seoul, the two sides also discussed signing a memorandum of understanding regarding the cooperation of various industry fields, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The two nations have sought deeper industry ties, particularly in advanced and innovative sectors, such as the bio and laser fields.
Ahn also asked for the European nation's support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan in 2030, the ministry added.
Lithuania opened its embassy in Seoul last year. Before then, Lithuania had been represented by its embassy in China.
