Finance minister discusses cooperation with World Bank chief
By Kang Yoon-seung
WASHINGTON/SEJONG, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister met with the head of the World Bank on Wednesday (U.S. time) to discuss cooperation and share their perspectives on the economy, the finance ministry said.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho held talks with World Bank President David Malpass in Washington on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting of finance chiefs and central bankers, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
During the meeting, Malpass said the South Korean economy is "relatively in good shape" amid global uncertainties, pointing out that the country has been making progress, including limiting inflation.
South Korea's consumer prices grew at a slower pace on-year for the second consecutive month in September, rising 5.6 percent on-year, in yet another sign that inflation may have peaked.
Malpass added that the bank wishes to bolster ties with the South Korean government in coping with global issues, including climate change.
On Wednesday, Choo also met with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss bilateral ties. During the talks, Choo and Sitharaman agreed to resume a ministerial meeting of finance at the earliest date, which was last held in 2017.
Choo added that South Korea and India should work closely to bolster trade under agreements, such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
The minister asked his Indian counterpart to support South Korean businesses' bid to penetrate into India's digital, bio and renewable energy sectors.
Choo also attended the ministerial meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action on the day, where financial officials from 78 countries and organizations, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, agreed to support green policies despite economic uncertainties.
colin@yna.co.kr
