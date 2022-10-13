Padres' Kim Ha-seong takes postseason lead in runs in NLDS win over Dodgers
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres is now the major league postseason leader in runs scored, having added one to the ledger in his team's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series (NLDS).
The South Korean shortstop went 1-for-5 with a run scored as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 in Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (local time). Kim batted leadoff for the first time this postseason and now leads all big leaguers with six runs after five games.
With the teams tied at one game apiece, the best-of-five NLDS resumes at Petco Park in San Diego at 5:37 p.m. Friday local time, or 9:37 a.m. Saturday in South Korea.
Kim is playing in the postseason for the first time and is the only South Korean still left.
Kim grounded out to shortstop against starter Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. But in the third, with the Padres trailing 2-1, Kim battled Kershaw for eight pitches before hitting an infield single. Kim later came around to score the tying run on a Manny Machado double.
Kim didn't get on base over his next three plate appearances, popping out to third with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. But he made an impact on defense.
Now down 4-3 in the bottom sixth, the Dodgers had runners at the corners with one out. Reliever Robert Suarez got Gavin Lux to send a soft roller to second. Jake Cronenworth made the toss to Kim covering second for the force out, and Kim fired a laser to first base to nab Lux by half a step.
Cronenworth smacked a solo shot in the eighth for insurance, as the Padres got the split on the road.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)