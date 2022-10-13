Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Netflix #Take 1 #music show

Netflix's first music show 'Take 1' presents top Korean artists' ultimate performances

14:46 October 13, 2022

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's upcoming music reality show "Take 1" will showcase live performances of top Korean artists in various genres and stories behind the scenes to provide unique viewing experiences, its director said Thursday.

Director Kim Hak-min, known for the JTBC music programs "Two Yoo Project: Sugar Man 3" and "Sing Again," took the helm of the streaming giant's first music series, which will become available Friday.

Each episode will present live performances by seven Korean artists: Rain, AKMU, Mamamoo, Yim Jae-beom, You Hee-yul, Park Jung-hyun and Sumi Jo.

The artists were allowed to pick one of their songs they want to sing before they die on their dream stage. For example, K-pop solo Rain chose to sing "Rainism," the title song of his 2008 album, at Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office and residence that opened to the public in May.

This photo provided by Netflix shows a scene from K-pop singer Rain's performance in the Netflix music show "Take 1." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The director said the series will deliver the whole story of their struggles to prepare a one-of-a-kind performance within a given deadline.

"The essence of the project lies in clearly grasping each artist's intentions and accurately realizing them," Kim said during a press conference. "We also tried to deliver the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos to viewers to make it fit Netflix's first music series."

Lee Chan-hyuk of the brother-sister K-pop duo AKMU said he was happy to realize his imagination without any restrictions, saying their project mobilized professional sky divers and about 200 dancers to create the extravagant stage for "Nakka," the main track of their 2021 album.

"I wanted to create the best-ever stage by spending the maximum budget at my disposal," Lee said. "It was really a crazy project and made me go crazy."

Lee Chan-hyuk (L) and Lee Su-hyun (R) of K-pop duo AKMU and Kim Hak-min (C), director of the Netflix music show "Take 1," pose for a photo during a press conference in Seoul on Oct. 13, 2022, in this photo provided by Netflix. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK