Light aircraft crashes at Ulsan Airport during training; student seriously injured

15:15 October 13, 2022

ULSAN, South Korea, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- A four-seat light aircraft piloted by a student under training crashed at Ulsan Airport on Thursday, leaving him seriously injured, fire authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna 172 operated by Korea Aerospace University as a trainer aircraft went down around 11:55 a.m. at the airport in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, while it was flying at a low altitude to make a landing, according to firefighters and airport authorities.

The Korea Aerospace University student was flying in from the school's flight training center in Uljin, 162 km north of Ulsan.

Rescuers mobilized a hydraulic machine to break the aircraft and pull out the 20-something student who sustained serious injuries and was unconscious, and transported him to a hospital for treatment.

No other damage was reported and the affected aircraft did not catch fire, the officials said.

The transport industry plans to dispatch inspectors to look into the exact cause of the crash, they also said.

This photo provided by firefighters shows a light aircraft operated by Korea Aerospace University as a trainer lies in tatters at Ulsan Airport on Oct. 13, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
