(LEAD) Ex-PPP leader Lee referred to prosecution for making false accusation
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Police on Thursday referred Lee Jun-seok, the ousted former leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), to the prosecution for indictment over false accusation charges in connection with his sexual bribery allegations.
Hover Lab, a far right-wing YouTube channel, first raised allegations that Lee had received sexual services paid for by Kim Sung-jin, a businessman seeking his influence, in 2013, and attempted to cover up the case afterward.
Denying the allegations, Lee sued two commentators of the channel, including lawyer and former lawmaker Kang Yong-seok, for slander.
In response, Kim's lawyer sued Lee for making a false accusation.
Wrapping up an investigation into the case, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it referred Lee to the Seoul District Prosecutors Office on charges of making false accusations against the two commentators.
Police, however, dropped charges related to claims that Lee had attempted to cover up the sexual bribery allegations.
Last month, police did not refer Lee for allegedly receiving sexual favors, saying that Lee is not punishable since the seven-year statute of limitations had expired.
Police at the time did not clarify whether Lee had received such favors.
But legal sources say the decision to refer Lee over false accusation charges could effectively mean that police have determined Lee had received sexual favors.
The scandal has persistently dogged Lee, whose membership has been suspended for a total of one year and six months, effectively thwarting his run in the 2024 general elections.
