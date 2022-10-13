Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign minister #Vietnam

S. Korean foreign minister to visit Vietnam to mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

15:56 October 13, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit Vietnam next week to discuss bilateral relations as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, his ministry said Thursday.

Park plans to leave for Hanoi next Monday on a two-day visit to hold talks with his counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told a press briefing.

The two sides will discuss South Korea-ASEAN relations as well as the current political situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.

Park will also pay a courtesy call on Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and meet other politicians to discuss ways of expanding cooperation in various areas.

It would be his first official trip to the Southeast Asian nation since taking office in May. South Korea and Vietnam established diplomatic ties in 1992.

Foreign Minister Park Jin attends a plenary session of the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee in Seoul on Aug. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK