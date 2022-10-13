S. Korean foreign minister to visit Vietnam to mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit Vietnam next week to discuss bilateral relations as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, his ministry said Thursday.
Park plans to leave for Hanoi next Monday on a two-day visit to hold talks with his counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told a press briefing.
The two sides will discuss South Korea-ASEAN relations as well as the current political situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.
Park will also pay a courtesy call on Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and meet other politicians to discuss ways of expanding cooperation in various areas.
It would be his first official trip to the Southeast Asian nation since taking office in May. South Korea and Vietnam established diplomatic ties in 1992.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)