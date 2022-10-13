German president to visit S. Korea for summit with Yoon
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit South Korea next month for a summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol on developing bilateral ties, and jointly tackling supply chain and energy issues, Yoon's office said Thursday.
Steinmeier will pay an official visit to the country from Nov. 3-5 and meet with Yoon on Nov. 4.
The two plan to discuss "ways to develop South Korea-Germany relations and cooperate on economic security issues, such as the establishment of a stable global supply chain and the response to the energy crisis," the office said.
They also plan to exchange views on key regional issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
"Germany is a friendly nation that shares with us the values of freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, and our biggest trading partner in Europe," the office said. "Moreover, Germany is a key member nation of the European Union, which is playing a leading role as chair of the G-7 in responding to global issues."
Steinmeier's visit, which will be the first by a German president in four years, comes as the two countries will mark 140 years since they began bilateral exchanges next year.
Yoon held a summit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York last month, and the two agreed to work to deepen the bilateral relationship at every level.
