Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 342 more COVID-19 cases

17:57 October 13, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 342 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 281,906, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 224 from the Army, 37 from the Air Force, 28 from the Navy, 42 from units under the direct control of the ministry and nine from the Marine Corps.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the ministry also each reported one additional case.

Currently, 1,233 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken Feb. 21, 2020, shows service members at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK