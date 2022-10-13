Military reports 342 more COVID-19 cases
17:57 October 13, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 342 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 281,906, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 224 from the Army, 37 from the Air Force, 28 from the Navy, 42 from units under the direct control of the ministry and nine from the Marine Corps.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the ministry also each reported one additional case.
Currently, 1,233 military personnel are under treatment.
