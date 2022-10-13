Clutch hitter, young ace come through for KT Wiz in postseason victory

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Few things from the career statistics page for KT Wiz outfielder Bae Jung-dae stand out. The 27-year-old has never hit .300 or launched 20 home runs in a season. The speedy one stole 22 bases in 2020 but also got caught 13 times. After making his debut in 2015, Bae only became an everyday player in 2020. And over his three full seasons, he has been a perfectly average hitter.