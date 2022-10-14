Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS

The JCS said the North Korean aircraft were detected flying about 25 kilometers north of the Military Demarcation Line in the central region and about 12 kilometers north of the Northern Limit Line, a de facto inter-Korean border in the Yellow Sea, between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 0:20 a.m. Friday. They were also spotted near the inter-Korean border in the eastern part of the peninsula, according to the JCS.