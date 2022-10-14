N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide other details.
The launch came after the North said Monday it had conducted military drills involving units tasked with operating "tactical nukes" from Sept. 25 to Sunday, during which it staged a series of provocations, including the Oct. 4 launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).
The drills were organized under "inevitable" circumstances in reference to the deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the East Sea for naval drills with South Korea, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
