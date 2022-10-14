(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 14))

There are some possible options, including the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons, which were withdrawn from the South in 1991. Some hardline lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) are calling for South Korea's own nuclear armament, floating the idea of "a nuke for a nuke." However, it is unfeasible for the country to push for a nuclear weapons program as it goes against the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and will trigger a domino effect in East Asia.