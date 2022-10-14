(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 14))

What really matters for the conservative government is getting an assurance of U.S. extended deterrence, including its nuclear umbrella. The argument for South Korea building its own nuclear armaments is rooted in the suspicion that the U.S. might not unfurl its nuclear umbrella to protect its ally at a critical moment. To effectively dispel such concerns, the Yoon administration must consider every possible scenario and devise detailed action plans. Luckily, the government has started to reactivate the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group between vice foreign and defense ministers of the two allies. But that is just the beginning.