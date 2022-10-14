S. Korea adds 707,000 jobs on-year in September
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea added jobs for the 19th straight month in September, data showed Friday, but the growth continued to slow for the fourth month in a row amid concerns over a recession.
The number of employed people stood at 28.38 million last month, up 707,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The September figure fell below the on-year rise of 807,000 tallied in the previous month.
South Korea's jobless rate, meanwhile, fell 0.3 percentage point on-year to reach 2.4 percent in September, the data showed.
The latest data comes as the South Korean economy faces concerns over stagflation, a mix of slowing growth and high inflation, amid the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine that led to soaring oil and commodity prices.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)