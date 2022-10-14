Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon #Vatican

Sculpture of Korea's first Catholic priest to be erected in Vatican

09:02 October 14, 2022

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A sculpture of Korea's first Catholic priest, St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon (1821-1846), will be erected on the exterior wall of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea said Friday.

Preparations have been under way since Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik's proposal for Kim's statue was accepted by Pope Francis, the Korean conference said.

Korean sculptor Han Jin-seop will build the statue and all dioceses of the South Korean Catholic church will fund the project, the conference said, without elaborating on its schedule and budget.

Born in 1821, St. Kim was ordained as the first Korean priest in 1845. But he was persecuted and executed for practicing Christianity the following year. He was canonized as a saint by Pope John Paul II during his visit to South Korea in 1984.

The South Korean Catholic church celebrated the martyr's 200th birth anniversary last year with various commemorative events and pilgrimage programs.

This photo provided by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea shows St. Peter's Basilica's exterior wall, which will have a sculpture of Korea's first Catholic priest, St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon (1821-1846), erected on it. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK