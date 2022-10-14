Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Friday's weather forecast

09:07 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/12 Sunny 20

Incheon 20/13 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/12 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 23/12 Sunny 20

Daejeon 22/11 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/10 Sunny 20

Gangneung 22/12 Sunny 20

Jeonju 23/11 Sunny 20

Gwangju 24/12 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/18 Sunny 20

Daegu 23/11 Sunny 20

Busan 23/15 Sunny 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK