Friday's weather forecast
09:07 October 14, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/12 Sunny 20
Incheon 20/13 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/12 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 23/12 Sunny 20
Daejeon 22/11 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/10 Sunny 20
Gangneung 22/12 Sunny 20
Jeonju 23/11 Sunny 20
Gwangju 24/12 Cloudy 10
Jeju 22/18 Sunny 20
Daegu 23/11 Sunny 20
Busan 23/15 Sunny 20
