Ulsan to take another shot at clinching K League 1 title early
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Having earlier put their championship celebration on hold, Ulsan Hyundai FC will have another opportunity to clinch their K League 1 football title this weekend.
Ulsan will visit Gangwon FC for a 2 p.m. Sunday kickoff in Chuncheon, some 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul. It will be the second-to-last matches of the season for both.
Ulsan lead the top South Korean football league with 73 points, six ahead of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, and both teams have two matches remaining. Ulsan could have locked down the title with a victory Tuesday against Pohang Steelers but ended up settling for a 1-1 draw.
Ulsan still could have grabbed the trophy had Jeonbuk not defeated Gangwon FC 1-0 later Tuesday. As things stand, Jeonbuk are clinging to hopes of winning a record sixth consecutive title.
But Ulsan still control their own destiny as they seek to capture their first title since 2005. They only need a draw against Gangwon on Sunday to get the job done, regardless of Jeonbuk's result against Jeju United in a 4:30 p.m. match Sunday.
Jeonbuk must win their two remaining matches and hope Ulsan will lose their last two games just to have a shot at snatching the trophy.
In that case, the two rivals will end up tied at 73 points apiece, but Ulsan currently own the first tiebreaker, with a 54-52 edge in the goals scored department.
Ulsan have never lost to Gangwon, with 17 wins and four draws. The streak includes three victories this season, by a combined score of 7-3.
Gangwon are in sixth place with 49 points, but they still have much left to play for.
The third-ranked team from the K League 1 each season earns a ticket to the qualifying playoffs for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League the following year. But if one of the top three clubs grabs an AFC ticket by winning the FA Cup, the playoff spot falls to the fourth-place team in the K League 1.
This year, Jeonbuk, who have locked down at least the No. 2 spot in the K League 1, are in the FA Cup final. If they win that tournament, then the fourth-ranked team from the K League 1 will reach the AFC playoffs. Gangneung are four points behind fourth-ranked Incheon United and hold a 49-44 edge in goals scored.
Incheon United host Pohang Steelers on Sunday, hoping to secure the fourth seed with a win.
At the lower end of the tables, teams are trying to avoid falling into the promotion-relegation playoffs against K League 2 contestants after the season.
Seongnam FC have already clinched the worst record this season and will face direct relegation to the second division. The 10th- and 11th-ranked teams must survive the playoffs to stay in the K League 1 in 2023.
Entering the weekend, Gimcheon Sangmu FC were in 11th place at 37 points and Suwon Samsung Bluewings were sitting in 10th at 38 points.
Suwon Samsung will host intra-city rivals Suwon FC, whose victory Wednesday ensured they will not be relegated. Gimcheon will visit Daegu FC, who are in eighth place and only need a draw Sunday to stay out of the promotion-relegation playoffs.
