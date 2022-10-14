Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk donates 5 bln won for education of out-of-school youths
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Bang Si-hyuk, founder and chairman of Hybe, the entertainment firm behind K-pop supergroup BTS, donated 5 billion won (US$3.5 million) to a local charity, it has said.
The donation will be used to help out-of-school youths and those in residential care facilities get fair educational opportunities without discrimination, the Community Chest of Korea said Thursday.
"I've received a variety of help and support as a music creator and an entrepreneur and learned that the help one receives socially can be great nourishment for growing a human being," Bang said during a ceremony held at a building of the Community Chest of Korea in central Seoul to mark his donation.
"I decided to make this donation with the thought that I want to return part of what I have received to society and, during the process, thought about what kind of help the young people would need to grow to be leading members of society. I hope this donation can help the young people in need achieve their dreams."
