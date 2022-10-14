Prosecution to launch special probe teams nationwide to fight growing drug crimes
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution plans to set up special investigation teams at four major transportation points across the nation to step up efforts to fight growing drug crimes, officials said Friday.
Four special anti-drug investigation teams, to be staffed by a total of about 80 prosecution, customs, intelligence, food safety and other officials, will be set up at the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office and the district prosecutors offices in Incheon, Busan and Gwangju, respectively, officials at the Supreme Prosecutors Office said.
Once installed, the special teams will focus on investigations into large-scale drug smuggling, illegal circulation of medical-purpose drugs and drug dealings over the internet.
According to the officials, a total of 10,575 drug offenders had been apprehended in the first seven months of this year, up 12.9 percent from the same period last year. The amount of illegal drugs confiscated amounted to 1,295.7 kilograms last year, marking an over eightfold increase from 2017 when the corresponding figure stood at 154.6 kg.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)