Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday fired a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea and about 170 artillery shots into maritime "buffer zones" set under a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction accord, the South Korean military said.
The provocative move came after more than 10 North Korean warplanes staged menacing flights close to the inter-Korean border, prompting the South Korean Air Force to scramble its F-35A stealth fighters and other assets to the scene, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea slaps its first unilateral sanctions on N. Korea in 5 years over nuke, missile threats
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it has put 15 North Korean individuals and 16 institutions on its blacklist in its first unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang in nearly five years in response to its evolving nuclear and missile threats highlighted by unrelenting missile launches and the stated drills by tactical nuclear operation units.
The people on the new list include officials at shipping firms and organizations related to the North's missile program, as well as those involved in the procurement of supplies for weapons of mass destruction.
-----------------
Yoon says N. Korea's artillery firing violates inter-Korean agreement
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that North Korea violated an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement by firing artillery shots into buffer zones earlier in the day.
Between Thursday and Friday, the North flew about 10 military planes close to the border with the South, conducted artillery firings off the east and west coasts and launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea.
-----------------
No military merit in deploying U.S. nuclear weapons to S. Korea: U.S. experts
WASHINGTON -- There is little or no military benefit that can be served by deploying U.S. nuclear weapons to South Korea, U.S. experts said Thursday, insisting such a move would only lead to further escalation with nuclear-armed North Korea.
They also argued stationing nuclear-armed submarines in waters near South Korea too may provide no significant merit, adding the 28,500-strong U.S. forces in Korea already provide the security assurance and deterrence South Korea needs.
-----------------
S. Korea maintains solid fundamentals, not likely to face crisis: IMF chief
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korea is not likely to face a financial crisis as it maintains solid fundamentals, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday (U.S. time), amid looming fears over the fallout of the strong U.S. dollar.
Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), made the remark during her meeting with South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, who was visiting Washington to participate in the Group of 20 meeting of finance chiefs and central bankers.
-----------------
BOK braces for financial market volatility following higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial markets will likely see amplifying volatility affected by the U.S.' announcement of higher-than-anticipated inflation data in September that will strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes in the coming months, Seoul's central bank said Friday.
"Expectations have grown that the U.S. Fed will beef up monetary tightening to cope with high inflation and accordingly uncertainty will likely increase in financial markets at home and abroad," the BOK said in a release after convening a meeting to discuss the impact of the latest U.S. consumer price data.
-----------------
S. Korea draws US$20 mln investment from Dutch, German semiconductor firms
SEOUL -- South Korea has drawn investment of a combined US$20 billion from Dutch and German semiconductor companies, the industry ministry said Friday.
The investment pledges were made as Moon Dong-min, a deputy minister for trade and investment, visited the Netherlands and Germany for trade talks earlier this week, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy.
-----------------
Sculpture of Korea's first Catholic priest to be erected in Vatican
SEOUL -- A sculpture of Korea's first Catholic priest, St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon (1821-1846), will be erected on the exterior wall of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea said Friday.
Preparations have been under way since Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik's proposal for Kim's statue was accepted by Pope Francis, the Korean conference said.
(END)