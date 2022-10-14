Go to Contents
Military reports 250 more COVID-19 cases

15:27 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 250 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 282,147, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 165 from the Army, 32 from the Air Force, 27 from the Navy, 20 from units under the direct control of the ministry and four from the Marine Corps.

The South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the ministry also each reported one additional case.

Currently, 1,306 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken April 29, 2022, shows service members walking by a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

