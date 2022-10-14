Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week

Addressing a session of the first committee of the U.N. General Assembly held in New York on Tuesday (local time), Kim, who serves as the Permanent Representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the U.N., urged the U.S. to refrain from providing a nuclear umbrella and to suspend joint exercises with South Korea. He claimed that the "stakes are running high" on the Korean Peninsula more than ever before due to the "dangerously growing hostility" and nuclear threat of Washington.