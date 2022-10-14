Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday fired a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea and about 170 artillery shots into maritime "buffer zones" set under a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction accord, the South Korean military said.
The provocative move came after more than 10 North Korean warplanes staged menacing flights close to the inter-Korean border, prompting the South Korean Air Force to scramble its F-35A stealth fighters and other assets to the scene, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
------------
N. Korea says latest SRBM launch was 'countermeasure' to S. Korea's provocation
SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday claimed its latest ballistic missile launch was a countermeasure to the South Korean military's "provocative action" in the frontline area, issuing a warning against what it calls a "reckless" move.
Earlier in the day, South Korea's military said the North fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) toward the East Sea from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 1:49 a.m.
------------
Nearly dozen N. Korean military aircraft identified flying near inter-Korean air boundary: JCS
SEOUL -- A group of some 10 North Korean military aircraft were flying south of a special reconnaissance line set by South Korea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday.
Seoul scrambled military aircraft, including F-35A fighter jets, in response, according to the JCS.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles involving units operating "tactical nukes" earlier this week aimed at strengthening the country's war deterrence, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the North fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles that flew for "10,234 seconds along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the sky above the West Sea of Korea and clearly hit the target 2,000 km away," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.
------------
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces Washington for joint military exercises with Seoul
NEW YORK/SEOUL -- North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song on Wednesday lashed out at the United States, arguing it is aggravating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Addressing a session of the first committee of the U.N. General Assembly held in New York on Tuesday (local time), Kim, who serves as the Permanent Representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the U.N., urged the U.S. to refrain from providing a nuclear umbrella and to suspend joint exercises with South Korea. He claimed that the "stakes are running high" on the Korean Peninsula more than ever before due to the "dangerously growing hostility" and nuclear threat of Washington.
------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader attends greenhouse farm opening ceremony on key party anniv.
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to mark the completion of building a greenhouse farm in the country's eastern province on a key party anniversary, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.
A day earlier, Kim took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province, on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected an exercise of tactical nuclear operation units held in order to check and assess the "war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability" in response to recent joint military trainings by South Korea and the United States, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.
The drills were conducted from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9 while the South and the U.S. were staging a large-scale combined naval exercise in the waters near the peninsula involving the nuclear-powered Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(END)