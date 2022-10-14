Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Oct. 10 -- N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA

11 -- Presidential office sees possibility of localized provocation by N. Korea

Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons

N.K. leader attends greenhouse farm opening ceremony on key party anniv.

12 -- N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces Washington for joint military exercises with Seoul

13 -- N. Korean leader inspects long-range cruise missile launches by 'tactical nuke' units

14 -- N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile, about 170 artillery shots: S. Korean military

N. Korea says latest SRBM launch was 'countermeasure' to S. Korea's provocation

S. Korea slaps its first unilateral sanctions on N. Korea in 5 years over nuke, missile threats

S. Korea to conduct annual Hoguk defense exercise next week amid N.K. threats
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK