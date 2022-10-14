S. Korea's FM, top point man on unification meets Canada's top diplomat
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign and unification ministers met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday to discuss security situations amid heightened tensions caused by North Korea's latest missile launches.
During the meeting, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se voiced concerns over Pyongyang's launch of a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea and artillery barrages into maritime "buffer zones" between the two Koreas early Friday, according to his office.
Joly called the North's latest weapon tests "extremely problematic."
"We know that the DPRK's behavior right now is completely unacceptable," she said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Later in the day, Foreign Minister Park Jin also met with Joly to discuss bilateral issues and cooperation, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)