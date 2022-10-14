Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Canadian FM #NK missile

S. Korea's FM, top point man on unification meets Canada's top diplomat

16:48 October 14, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign and unification ministers met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday to discuss security situations amid heightened tensions caused by North Korea's latest missile launches.

During the meeting, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se voiced concerns over Pyongyang's launch of a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea and artillery barrages into maritime "buffer zones" between the two Koreas early Friday, according to his office.

Joly called the North's latest weapon tests "extremely problematic."

"We know that the DPRK's behavior right now is completely unacceptable," she said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Later in the day, Foreign Minister Park Jin also met with Joly to discuss bilateral issues and cooperation, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) poses for a photo with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, prior to their talks at the government complex in Seoul on Oct. 14, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se (R) poses for a photo with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly prior to their talks at the government complex in Seoul on Oct. 14, 2022. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK