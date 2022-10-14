Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares soar 2.3 pct on Wall Street rally
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded sharply Friday, as investors shook off hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data and bet price increases would soon peak. The local currency gained ground against the greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 49.68 points, or 2.3 percent, to end at 2,212.55.
-----------------
Yoon's office says fate of inter-Korean agreement depends on N. Korea
SEOUL -- The presidential office said Friday that keeping or annulling the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement will depend on North Korea's "attitude."
The remark suggests the presidential office could scrap the Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) signed in September 2018 if North Korea continues to stage provocations in violation of the terms.
-----------------
S. Korean, U.S., Japanese nuclear envoys condemn N.K.'s artillery firing, missile test
SEOUL -- Top South Korean, U.S. and Japanese nuclear envoys expressed deep concerns over North Korea's latest barrage of military provocations during their phone talks Friday, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart, Sung Kim, strongly condemned Pyongyang's short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launch and artillery firings into maritime "buffer zones" earlier in the day.
-----------------
Ex-Coast Guard chief quizzed over slain fisheries official case
SEOUL -- Prosecutors questioned a former chief of the Coast Guard on Friday as part of their investigation into the previous administration's handling of the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official at the hands of North Korea.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office summoned former Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee, who at the time was responsible for an investigation into the death.
-----------------
DP slams state auditor for becoming Yoon's 'pawn' over inspection into slain official
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Friday slammed the state auditor for becoming a "pawn" of the Yoon Suk-yeol government, a day after the institution referred former officials in the previous administration to prosecutors over the killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea in 2020.
Following a two-month inspection into the Moon Jae-in government's handling of the official's death near the Yellow Sea border, the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) requested the prosecution investigate 20 people on charges that include power abuse and document forgery.
-----------------
(LEAD) SM Entertainment to terminate production contract with Lee Soo-man
SEOUL -- SM Entertainment announced Friday that it will sever ties with its chief producer Lee Soo-man at the end of this year.
SM said its board of directors convened a meeting and decided to terminate a production license contract with Like Planning, a music production company owned by Lee, on Dec. 31, one year earlier than scheduled.
-----------------
Human rights watchdog voices opinion against abolishing gender ministry
SEOUL -- The National Human Rights Commission decided Friday to issue an official position recommending that it is better to restructure the gender ministry into an independent agency dealing exclusively with gender issues, rather than abolishing it.
The commission decided at a board meeting to deliver the position to the National Assembly speaker to call for a review of the government's plan to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, and have the Ministry of Health and Welfare take over its roles.
