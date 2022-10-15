Saturday's weather forecast
09:06 October 15, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/13 Sunny 20
Incheon 21/14 Sunny 20
Suwon 24/12 Sunny 20
Cheongju 24/13 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 23/12 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 23/11 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 20
Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 25/13 Cloudy 0
Jeju 23/17 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/12 Sunny 20
Busan 24/16 Sunny 20
