Saturday's weather forecast

09:06 October 15, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/13 Sunny 20

Incheon 21/14 Sunny 20

Suwon 24/12 Sunny 20

Cheongju 24/13 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 23/12 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 23/11 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/13 Sunny 20

Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 25/13 Cloudy 0

Jeju 23/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 24/12 Sunny 20

Busan 24/16 Sunny 20

(END)

