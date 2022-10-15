Go to Contents
09:19 October 15, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea continues provocations for 2nd straight day; Sept. 19 agreement in danger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea continues provocations overnight; Sept. 19 agreement at crossroads (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea fires 560 artillery shots; Yoon says N. Korea violated Sept. 19 agreement (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea conducts reckless military actions in border area in violation of Sept. 19 agreement (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea shows hostility 4 times a day, breaks Sept. 19 agreement (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea conducts military actions for 277 minutes overnight; Yoon says N. Korea violated Sept. 19 agreement (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Crisis escalates on Korean Peninsula (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea continues indiscriminate provocations; Sept. 19 agreement under fire (Hankook Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires 560 artillery shots into East and Yellow seas (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- IPOs, corporate bonds frozen; companies facing lack of capital (Korea Economic Daily)
