Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 October 16, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/16 Cloudy 30
Incheon 20/16 Cloudy 30
Suwon 21/15 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 23/15 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 23/14 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 20/13 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 23/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/13 Sunny 20
Busan 25/16 Cloudy 10
(END)
