Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 October 16, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/16 Cloudy 30

Incheon 20/16 Cloudy 30

Suwon 21/15 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 23/15 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 23/14 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 20/13 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/14 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 23/14 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 20

Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/13 Sunny 20

Busan 25/16 Cloudy 10

(END)

