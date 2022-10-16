K-pop concert in L.A. disrupted by lineup changes
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- A massive K-pop concert slated for this weekend in the United States has been disrupted as multiple artists were unable to perform at the event due to visa issues.
According to KAMP Global, the organizers of KAMP LA 2022, on Saturday (U.S. time), six out of the 15 scheduled performers -- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, EXO's Kai, GOT7's BamBam, Jeon Somi, Zion.T and Lapillus -- will not attend the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.
"We regret to inform you that we learned today that the following artists are unable to travel as planned due to unforeseen U.S. work visa issues and circumstances outside of the artists' and promoters' control," KAMP Global said in a statement released online.
It did not give further details.
All foreign artists and entertainers need to obtain a separate visa in advance to perform in the U.S. as commercial activity.
At the same time, Starship Entertainment said the planned schedule of Monsta X for the L.A. event has been canceled due to visa problems. KAMP Global, however, has not made any announcement about Monsta X.
Due to the absences, KAMP Global made last-minute changes to its lineup for the event Saturday, featuring longer set times for those who were able to make it. Only five artists, including boy bands Super Junior, P1Harmony and iKON, performed Saturday.
A revised set list for Sunday has not been released yet.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)