(LEAD) Ulsan thwart rivals, exorcise demons to return to K League summit

It was not difficult to imagine a world in which Jeonbuk would rally for a record sixth consecutive K League 1 title. After all, they had done that for the past three straight seasons, with Ulsan coming out on the wrong end each time. After the Incheon match, Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo spoke of the need for his players to show more courage in the face of fears, a candid acknowledgement that the team still hadn't fully overcome their mental blocks.