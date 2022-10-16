Go to Contents
Meta Platforms CEO Zuckerberg meets with Samsung executives

16:31 October 16, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc., has met with senior officials of Samsung Electronics Co. to discuss ways for business cooperation between the two companies, sources said Saturday (U.S. time).

Zuckerberg visited Samsung Research America in Silicon Valley on Thursday and had talks with Han Jong-hee, head of Samsung's device experience division, and Roh Tae-moon, head of mobile experience business, according to the sources.

The two Samsung executives were in the United States to attend a Samsung leadership meeting in San Francisco the previous day.

Although detailed topics of the three-party meeting remained unknown, sources said Zuckerberg had asked the Samsung officials to seek comprehensive business partnership for virtual reality devices with his company Meta Platforms, formerly named Facebook Inc.

In Meta Connect 2022, the company's annual event devoted to augmented and virtual reality, Meta Platforms unveiled its new high-end mixed reality headset, Meta Quest Pro.

Zuckerberg changed the company's name to Meta Platforms in October last year, saying he will focus on building the "metaverse."

This undated AFP file photo shows Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms. (Yonhap)

