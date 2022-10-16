Police launch investigation into death of worker at bread making factory
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Police on Sunday launched an investigation to determine how a worker got caught in a mixing machine and died at a bread making factory in Pyeongtaek.
The 23-year-old employee of the factory affiliated with food and beverage giant SPC Group died Saturday after getting caught in the mixer, according to police in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul.
The worker was using the mixer to make sauces for sandwiches at the time of the accident, but the machine was about 1 meter tall and not deep enough for her whole body to fall in, they said.
It appeared her upper body got caught inside the mixer, the police said, adding they are trying to determine the details through interviews with her colleagues and company representatives.
There was no footage from surveillance cameras.
"We're looking into the circumstances of the accident and whether there were any violations of safety protocols on the part of the company," a police official said. "If any violations are found, we will book company officials on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and continue the investigation."
The victim began working for the company 2 1/2 years ago after earning a high school degree and was the breadwinner for her family consisting of her mother and younger brother.
President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed regret over the accident and instructed officials to determine the exact cause and whether there were any "structural problems."
