Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- A platform society shut down by a single blow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KakaoTalk crash halts people's daily lives (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Digital disaster' paralyzes 'KakaoTalk republic' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kakao, which has grown into giant, did not even follow basic rules (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KakaoTalk crash stops people's daily lives (Segye Times)
-- KakaoTalk crashes; citizens take brunt of damage from platform monopoly (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fire at Kakao data center knocks out super-app KakaoTalk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- KakaoTalk crash disrupts weekend life (Hankyoreh)
-- Kakao crash halts people's lives (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kakao crash grinds everything to halt in digital Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- A platform economy halted by Kakao crash (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea between China and the United States (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kakao suffers worst server outage, with no complete recovery in sight (Korea Herald)
-- Kakao service disruptions cause nationwide mayhem (Korea Times)
