Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:00 October 17, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- A platform society shut down by a single blow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KakaoTalk crash halts people's daily lives (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Digital disaster' paralyzes 'KakaoTalk republic' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kakao, which has grown into giant, did not even follow basic rules (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KakaoTalk crash stops people's daily lives (Segye Times)
-- KakaoTalk crashes; citizens take brunt of damage from platform monopoly (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fire at Kakao data center knocks out super-app KakaoTalk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- KakaoTalk crash disrupts weekend life (Hankyoreh)
-- Kakao crash halts people's lives (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kakao crash grinds everything to halt in digital Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- A platform economy halted by Kakao crash (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea between China and the United States (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kakao suffers worst server outage, with no complete recovery in sight (Korea Herald)
-- Kakao service disruptions cause nationwide mayhem (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK