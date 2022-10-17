S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to nearly 10,000 amid virus slowdown
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 20,000 on Monday as its spread continues to slow down amid high levels of vaccinations and eased restrictions.
The country reported 11,040 new COVID-19 infections, including 81 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,131,505, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The country has seen a gradual downtrend in new infections since peaking at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.
Monday's tally fell from 21,469 on Sunday but inched up by more than 2,000 cases from a week ago. The corresponding figure was 12,142 two weeks ago.
The government has eased antivirus restrictions, including lifting all outdoor mask mandates and the COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for inbound travelers, as part of efforts to resume pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 11 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 28,851. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent. The number of critically ill patients came to 248, up one from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)