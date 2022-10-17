Starting pitchers stay stress free ahead of crucial postseason game

This year, Jokisch will make his postseason return on Monday evening against the KT Wiz. The Heroes, by grabbing the third seed in the regular season, earned a bye to the best-of-five first round and didn't have to go through the wild card series. Jokisch may have ceded the No. 1 job in the rotation to An Woo-jin, who led the league with 224 strikeouts and a 2.11 ERA in the regular season, and who pitched six shutout innings in an 8-4 win in Game 1 over the Wiz on Sunday. But the 33-year-old southpaw is just happy to be back on the mound in meaningful games in October.