CJ Group's Lee Mie-kyung receives Pillar Award at U.S. Academy Museum gala
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Korean entertainment giant CJ Group executive Lee Mie-kyung has received the Pillar Award from the U.S. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for her contribution to the cinema industry, CJ ENM said Monday.
Lee, widely known as Miky Lee, was honored at the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala held Saturday (local time) in Los Angeles, according to CJ Group's media and entertainment arm.
Lee is behind K-pop's global success and "Parasite" (2019), the first foreign language film in history to win the Oscar for best picture. She also served as a production manager of other films released this year, including director Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" and director Hirokazu Koreeda's "Broker."
Korean directors, including Park and Yoon Jong-bin, as well as actors Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Byung-hun, Jung Woo-sung and Ha Jung-woo participated in the gala event.
