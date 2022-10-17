Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Miky Lee #Academy Museum gala

CJ Group's Lee Mie-kyung receives Pillar Award at U.S. Academy Museum gala

10:11 October 17, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Korean entertainment giant CJ Group executive Lee Mie-kyung has received the Pillar Award from the U.S. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for her contribution to the cinema industry, CJ ENM said Monday.

Lee, widely known as Miky Lee, was honored at the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala held Saturday (local time) in Los Angeles, according to CJ Group's media and entertainment arm.

Lee is behind K-pop's global success and "Parasite" (2019), the first foreign language film in history to win the Oscar for best picture. She also served as a production manager of other films released this year, including director Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" and director Hirokazu Koreeda's "Broker."

Korean directors, including Park and Yoon Jong-bin, as well as actors Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Byung-hun, Jung Woo-sung and Ha Jung-woo participated in the gala event.

Korean entertainment giant CJ Group executive Lee Mie-kyung (6th from L), widely known as Miky Lee, as well as Korean actors and directors attend a gala event hosted by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2022, in this photo provided by photographer Tyrell Hampton. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK