Seoul shares trim losses late Mon. morning on dip-buying
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's key stock index erased most of its earlier loss late Monday morning as investors went on the hunt for undervalued stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slipped 2.35 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,210.2 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened steeply lower, taking a cue from the recent plunge on Wall Street that spooked local investors.
On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.08 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.34 percent amid woes over higher inflation. The S&P 500 retreated 2.37 percent.
A hike in U.S. consumer prices and inflation expectations for September fanned worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take another big step rate hike going forward.
The KOSPI trimmed earlier losses as investors scooped oversold stocks.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics and internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and chip giant SK hynix lost 0.94 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor traded unchanged, and major chemical firm LG Chem went up 0.35 percent. Battery maker LG Energy Solutions gained 0.62 percent.
Kakao, the operator of the country's most popular mobile messenger app KakaoTalk, traded 5.74 percent down after slumping nearly 10 percent due to its service disruption over the weekend that stemmed from a fire at its data center.
The Korean won was exchanging hands at 1,436.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.7 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)