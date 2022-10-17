Gov't considers replacing Air Force Two presidential jet
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The government is considering replacing the presidential Air Force Two jet used for domestic and short-distance trips, officials said Monday.
The current Air Force Two has been in use since 1985 and is in need of replacement due to its age, according to the officials.
"We're carefully reviewing a new purchase," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.
The previous administration of President Moon Jae-in decided in 2018 that it would lease a new aircraft, but buying a new one turns out to be cheaper, according to another official.
"We haven't even come up with a detailed budget plan yet," the second official said. "Even if we buy it, it will take about five years (to acquire it) so the current administration won't be able to use it."
The president travels on Air Force One for most of his overseas trips, but sometimes uses the smaller Air Force Two for trips to Asia or inside the country.
